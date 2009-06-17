Email Sarah Verser

On Twitter @FOX6Sarah

Like Sarah on Facebook

Sarah Verser is a morning anchor for WBRC FOX6 News Good Day Alabama in Birmingham. Good Day airs each weekday morning from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

In addition to her morning duties, Sarah is an award winning education reporter. Her segments What's Right with our Schools and At Your School (airing Tuesdays and Thursdays during the 5 p.m. newscast) have been recognized by the Birmingham City Council, The Literacy Council of Alabama and the State Board of Education. She was awarded a spot on the Alabama Association of School Boards' Statewide Education Media Honor Roll and awarded as Best Specialized Reporter by the Associated Press.

What's Right with our Schools highlights the numerous accomplishments of students and teachers that seldom get the spotlight otherwise.

Sarah Verser began her career reporting for WKBW-TV, Channel 7 Eyewitness News in Buffalo, New York. While there, she also reported for the weekly Public Affairs show "Buffalo Beat." She moved south and began working with WBRC FOX6 News as a general assignment reporter in 1989.

Sarah is also deeply committed to area schools. She is an active participant in what was formerly the WBRC School Clean-up project, now WBRC Helping schools. She enjoys inspiring young people.

Sarah is active in her church, loves a good workout, and loves gospel music.