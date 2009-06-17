Email Janice Rogers

On Twitter @JaniceRogers6

Like Janice on Facebook

WBRC FOX6 News Anchor Janice Rogers worked at WBRC as an intern while earning her degree in Broadcast Journalism from The University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also interned at the local NBC affiliate. It was there Janice began her on-air career when Channel 13 hired her as general reporter and videotape editor. She was later promoted to weekend reporter, then as Eastern Alabama Bureau Chief, later mid-day anchor and finally weekend anchor.

But in September 1994, WBRC was fortunate to entice Janice away from "next door" and hire her to anchor news. Since her arrival she has been a busy person.

Currently, Janice co-anchors and produces Good Day Alabama.

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Janice moved to the Birmingham area as a teen and graduated from McAdory High School. Janice Rogers' strong ties to the community and her commitment to work and family have endeared her to thousands of loyal viewers as well as co-workers. WBRC FOX6 News is truly delighted to call her one of their own.

Janice is married and the proud mother of one wonderful boy.