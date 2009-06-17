Email Jeh Jeh Pruitt

WBRC FOX6 Sports Anchor/Reporter Jeh Jeh Pruitt began his television career as an intern at WBRC FOX6 News while a student in college. After graduation, Jeh Jeh moved west, working as a general assignment reporter at KWES-TV in Midland, Texas. He worked in the "Lone Star State" eight months before coming back to Birmingham and WBRC FOX6 News in April of 1996.

His first assignment was as a news photographer, but within six months, Jeh Jeh was reporting. He honed his skills at WBRC's Anniston Bureau, but in January of 1997, Jeh Jeh was brought back to the Magic City once again, this time to work on Good Day Alabama.

Jeh Jeh can be seen each weekday morning, reporting on anything from the latest exercise craze to breaking news coverage. You'll also catch him at the sports anchor desk each day on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Sports have always been a part of Jeh Jeh's life, and he gets his fill working with the WBRC FOX6 Sports Team on FOX6 Sideline.

He also gives back to the community by working with children, helping out with the WBRC School Clean-up and WBRC Gifts for Kids. Jeh Jeh is also involved with the Kidney Foundation, inspiring others to help raise money in the fight against kidney disease.

His unflagging enthusiasm for the job, his commitment to the community and his high personal standards make Jeh Jeh Pruitt a favorite among his co-workers and those in the community. WBRC is proud to have such a dedicated person on the News and Sports teams.