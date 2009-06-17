Email Melanie Posey

On Twitter @MelaniePosey

Giving a voice to those who may otherwise never be heard - that's the daily goal of WBRC FOX6 News Reporter Melanie Posey, who came to WBRC as a reporter in February, 2004.

She came to Birmingham after spending almost five years at WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa. While in Iowa, she covered two Iowa Caucuses, created a series of special reports titled, "Iowa's Black History", and covered education extensively. Before working in Iowa, she worked as the education reporter for KTKA News Source 49 in Topeka, Kansas.

Melanie decided on a career in broadcasting during her sophomore year in high school. Her original goal was to become a play by play sports announcer. But while interning during her years at the University of Kansas, she fell in love with news and the opportunity it allows to touch the community.

"This career provides an avenue to tell stories that change people's lives. It's an opportunity to go places, meet people and see things that impact our world...and then share those experiences with those who watch. This job carries great responsibility and charges us with a great duty and it's an honor to be in this field....and a responsibility I don't take lightly."

She has received numerous professional and civic awards for her work including awards for her work on pieces on the 50th Anniversary of the Brown Vs. The Board of Education case that desegregated schools.

Melanie was raised in Kansas City, Kansas by a strong, supportive single mom. In Birmingham, she is a member of Faith Chapel Christian Center. As for the success in her career, she gives all credit to God. "I'm not special. I've simply been blessed with abundant favor from my heavenly Father and I am eternally grateful."