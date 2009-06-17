Email Rick Karle

On Twitter @RickKarle

Like Rick on Facebook

Karle's Korner BLOG

Rick Karle is Sports Director at WBRC FOX6, anchoring sports segments during WBRC FOX6 News at 6, 9 and 10 pm. Rick started his duties at WBRC in April of 1989. Prior to working in Birmingham, he served as sports anchor at WJXT Jacksonville, Fla., and Sports Director at WNNE in Hanover, N.H.

Born and raised in Syracuse, N.Y., Rick received his B.A. degree in journalism from the University Of New Hampshire. Here in Alabama, Rick (a cancer survivor) has served as a board member for the American Cancer Society. He also done volunteer work with the Big Oak Ranches, United Cerebral Palsy, Children's Village, and The Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame.

Rick has also served on the selection boards for the Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall Of Fame, and the Blue-Gray Hall Of Fame. For years Rick has been a voter for the annual Heisman Trophy, and serves as guest speaker and emcee at numerous charitable events.

Besides his work on WBRC, Rick has appeared on numerous radio programs, including the Paul Finebaum Radio Network and statewide iHeart stations. He has also appeared on Fox News programs such as Greta Van Susteran and other national sports programs.

Rick is a 23-time Emmy award winner with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Atlanta Chapter. He has won Emmys for everything from "Sports Anchor" to "Sports Performer" to "Sports Host" to "Sports Feature", with his most recent win coming in 2015 for "Best Daily Sportscast".

Rick has garnered more than 50 Emmy nominations, and has won more than 60 Associated Press awards, including the 2009 Alabama AP "Best Sports Anchor" award, the 2010 & 2013 "Best Sports Anchor" award from ABBY, and the AP "Best Sports Program" for "Sideline".

Rick also has won six Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards for sports reporting, along with one Edward R. Murrow National Award (Dateline NBC being the other sports winner that year).

Rick lives in Shelby County with his wife Jill, an attorney, their two children, dogs Opie & Sophie and cat Mims.