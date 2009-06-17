Email Fred Hunter

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Fred Hunter was born in Alabama in the historic town of Ft. Payne. He has lived, attended school, raised his family and worked in the South all his life.

A graduate of Fyffe High School, Fred went on to attend college at the University of Alabama. He finished with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Broadcast-Film, Journalism and Public Relations. Fred then graduated from the meteorology program at Mississippi State University and became certified by the National Weather Association.

Prior to his position at WBRC, Fred worked in Austin, Texas, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and in Tuscaloosa.

Fred has called WBRC home since 1997. He is married to the former Ivy Jean Bullard, a native of Sylacauga. Together they have four girls, Stephanie, Stacey, Katherine and Rebecca.

Fred also produces Absolutely Alabama, a series of stories about people, places, and things from, about, or related to his home state.