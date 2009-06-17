Email Sheldon Haygood

On Twitter @SheldonFOX6

Like Sheldon on Facebook

Sheldon Haygood began his career as a Sports Reporter at WBRC FOX6 back in 1994. Since then, Sheldon has developed into one of the city's favorite weekend sports anchors. During the week, he is busy covering sports events in the Birmingham area and the Southeast.

Sheldon grew up in the great state of Texas - San Antonio to be exact. His desire to make sports reporting a career grew out of his love of sports in general. During his high school years, Sheldon was involved in team sports. But once out, he tried his hand at radio, working as a disc jockey. He received his degree in Journalism from Southwest Texas State.

His first stint in television landed him a job in Midland, Texas at KMID-TV. There, he worked as a reporter and weekend anchor. From there, Sheldon moved to Lubbock as Sports Director. Then an offer from WHOA-TV (now WNCF-TV) in Montgomery, Alabama took him from his home state. WBRC came knocking in 1994, and Sheldon has been here ever since. Sheldon is married and the father of four beautiful children.