WBRC FOX6 News reporter Sherea Harris joined us in July of 2006.

She is a proud Rattler of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida. Sherea earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at FAMU in Spring of 2003.

Sherea brings nearly three years of experience to the WBRC FOX6 News team. She began her career with WCTV-6 in Tallahassee, Florida. She worked as a reporter/photographer for WCTV-6's Thomasville, Georgia, bureau.

Harris also worked at WHNT-19 in Huntsville, Alabama, as a reporter and fill-in anchor.

She enjoys what she does because she gets to meet people everyday, and she's fascinated at the power she has as a news reporter: the power to possibly change lives and influence people everyday.

Sherea is very outgoing. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling to see her family and friends, who are most important to her. She also enjoys exercising, reading, shopping and just enjoying life. Sherea is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and she also spends time with her "little" as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham.

She was married to her husband Michael in July of 2012 and she loves being a wife!