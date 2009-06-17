Email Jonathan Hardison

On Twitter @FOX6Hardison

Like Jonathan on Facebook

Jonathan Hardison anchors WBRC FOX6 News at 5, 9, and 9:30 p.m. He's worked at television stations in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, before joining the WBRC FOX6 News team in October 2007.



Since he joined WBRC, Jonathan has been nominated for an Emmy and won an Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for a 30 minute special on the Affordable Care Act and an Associated Press Award for his work on the coverage of former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford's federal fraud trial and conviction. While in Bowling Green, he also won a Kentucky Associated Press award for his part in the continuing coverage of the murder of Western Kentucky University freshman Katie Autry.



Jonathan graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lipscomb University in Nashville after interning at WTVF and WSMV in Nashville. In college, he anchored newscasts on 650 WSM-AM, the home of the Grand Ole Opry.



Jonathan grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, but he has also lived in New York City, Minnesota, Memphis, and Atlanta. Though Kentucky may be a border state, Jonathan has always considered himself a Southerner and is willing to root for the Tide and Tigers (as long as they're not playing his beloved Wildcats).



From the time he was 5 years old, Jonathan has known he wanted to be a journalist and considers it a privilege to be working as part of the best and most-watched news team in Alabama.



In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife Kristen (a Samford grad) and sons Sam and Will (and a third child on the way), working out, playing drums, watching almost any sport (especially UK basketball), spending time with extended family and friends, and volunteering at his church.