WBRC FOX6 News Anchor Janet Hall began her television career in 1977 after graduating from The University of Alabama. Her first job was as a reporter at WKRG-TV in Mobile. In 1980, Janet returned to her hometown of Birmingham to become a weekend news anchor. It was the first chapter in her long history with WBRC. Janet now co-anchors WBRC FOX6 News at Noon, 5:00, 5:30 and 6:00.

Over the years, Janet has received numerous awards from the Associated Press including Best Anchor in Alabama in 2001 and 1994 as well as awards for Best Feature Story, Best Documentary and Extraordinary Coverage of a Planned Event. In 1999 she was named the "Local Hero in the Fight Against Breast Cancer" by the Komen Foundation. In 1998 Janet was given the "She Knows Where She's Going Award" by Girls Incorporated of Alabama. And in 1997 was recognized by Birmingham AIDS Outreach for Best Media Coverage in the fight against AIDS/HIV.

Over the years Janet has served the community as a board member of AIDS Alabama, The American Red Cross, Goodwill Industries, Urban Ministries and The Board of Visitors of The University of Alabama, College of Communication and Information Sciences. She is a long-standing volunteer and supporter of The Komen Foundation's Race for the Cure and The Hoover School System's Finley Awards. She, her husband and two children are founding members of Asbury United Methodist Church.

WBRC FOX6 News commends Janet Hall for her untiring dedication to journalistic integrity, commitment to community, family and co-workers.