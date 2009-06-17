Email Mickey Ferguson

Mickey Ferguson is the lead weather forecaster for Good Day Alabama. He started his career in television on October 21, 1987, as a news producer at WJSU-TV in Anniston, Alabama.



He got his first shot at being on the air by agreeing to do morning news updates. "No one else wanted to get up and be on at 4:20 a.m., so I jumped at the chance," said Mickey. He soon began reporting and anchoring the weekend news. In 1990, he moved to Birmingham, accepting a job with WBMG-TV, the local CBS affiliate. There, he anchored weekend newscasts and reported during the week.



But after a few years of television, Mickey decided to take a break and try his hand at working in the family's cabinet making business. That didn't last long. "Well," says Mickey, "I thought I could walk away, but the bug had bitten me." Since television now had him firmly in its grip, Mickey auditioned for a weekend weather job at WVTM-TV and his weather career was born.



Once again, Mickey found himself doing morning cut-ins, only this time he delivered the weather forecast instead of news. He loved doing weather, but soon found himself looking for a new TV home because of budget cutbacks.



Mickey accepted a job at WSFA-TV in Montgomery where he co-hosted the local morning show and forecasted the weather. Three years later when WBRC offered Mickey the morning weather position, he accepted.



A few things have changed since Mickey began working at WBRC. Good Day Alabama is now on for five hours each weekday. "That's a lot of weather information from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. each weekday morning, but I know people watch or listen to our news, weather and traffic information at different times while they're getting ready for work or school."



Mickey says he's always wanted to work for WBRC. It took him twelve years to get here, but now viewers can enjoy his unusual take on the weather weekday mornings on Good Day Alabama. WBRC is pleased to have Mickey Ferguson as part of our family!