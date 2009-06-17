Email Mike Dubberly

Mike Dubberly is a Good Day Alabama anchor for WBRC FOX6 News. He's been part of the WBRC family since 1996. Before making his home in the Birmingham area, Mike was sports anchor and reporter with KARE-TV in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mike has also worked in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at WCFT-TV.

Mike grew up in Jacksonville, Florida where he enjoyed sports, playing varsity football at Sandalwood High School for the legendary coach Bob Withrow. Mike went on to college to receive his degree in Broadcast Journalism.

He is the proud recipient of several industry awards. In 2004, he was named the Associated Press Sportscaster of the year in Alabama. He also took home an A.P. Award at the 2006 convention for Best Sports Feature. Mike also won a UPI award for Best Sports Radio Feature in 1986, an Associated Press Award for Best Sports Coverage in 1987, an Associated Press Award for his work on the FOX6 show "Sideline '99", and the 2000 Associated Press Award for Best Sports Feature Reporting. During his sports career, he's covered everything from the World Series to the Super Bowl, not to mention countless NCAA tournament games and Alabama-Auburn football games.

Between work and family, Mike still manages to devote free time to his favorite charities. He also enjoys lifting weights, playing golf, basketball and video games.