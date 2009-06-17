Email J-P Dice

James-Paul "J-P" Dice joined the WBRC First Alert weather team as chief meteorologist in August 2008. J-P is On Your Side forecasting the weather on WBRC FOX6 News at 5, 5:30, 6, 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m.

He is no stranger to Alabama's always interesting weather. J-P came to WBRC from WHNT-TV in Huntsville where he worked 11 years.



J-P is an innovator in broadcast meteorology. In 2004, he led the development of the first dual-polarization Doppler radar used in broadcast meteorology. This is now the standard for all National Weather Service radars. J-P was also the first meteorologist in Alabama to earn the new Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. He also carries the National Weather Association Seal of Approval. He was awarded best weathercaster in the state by the Alabama Associated Press in 2004, 2006, and 2009. Dice is the National Weather Association Seal Chairperson.



Before moving to Alabama in 1997, J-P was a meteorologist at WCJB-TV in Gainesville, Florida where he tracked everything from tornadoes to hurricanes. He actually started his broadcast career working in radio while still in high school. J-P grew up in a small Central Florida town called Frostproof - perfect hometown for a meteorologist.



J-P has a Master of Science degree in Geoscience from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor's degree in telecommunication news from the University of Florida. He has also completed additional graduate-level meteorology coursework at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. For the past three years, he has taught meteorology and physical science courses at Jefferson State Community College.

J-P cherishes his free time with his wife and son. When he not's forecasting the daily weather, you might find him flying. J-P is a commercial rated pilot and holds multi-engine, instrument, and advanced ground instructor ratings. You can find him enjoying the sky in his Piper Archer. One of his most thrilling moments is when he flew with the US Navy Blue Angels in an F/A-18 Hornet.