Email Alan Collins

On Twitter @FOX6AlanCollins

Like Alan on Facebook

WBRC FOX6 News Reporter Alan Collins is a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Not only was he born and raised there, he also attended and graduated from the University of Alabama.

Alan spent his early broadcasting years working in radio. His career took a big turn when he landed a job with The Alabama Radio Network in Montgomery. Not only did he begin broadcasting news statewide, he also had the opportunity to cover then Governor Guy Hunt's trip to Japan, Korea and Taiwan. He also covered the 1988 Democratic National Convention for ARN.

Radio news then brought Alan to Birmingham when he took a job as a newscaster for public radio's WBHM.

His transition into television news began with a job at the local CBS affiliate. WBRC hired Alan to help cover state political news. He worked out of the Montgomery bureau for some time before moving back to the Birmingham area.

Alan's experience and expertise in the often time complex world of politics is invaluable. He is an important part of the FOX6 News team. He lives with his wife Robin and their two dogs, Nikki and Abby, and cat Sheba.

If you have any story ideas for Alan please feel free to contact him.