Hurricane Michael makes landfall on Florida Panhandle as a powerful Category 4 storm

At least two million people were ordered to evacuate, and four million people are under hurricane warnings, as the Category 4 storm makes landfall along the Florida Panhandle. (Source: CNN)
By 

RNN Staff

Man dies after being shot on I-65 in Homewood; police looking for suspect

Homewood police are looking for the person who shot a man on Interstate 65 North.
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 4 as it nears Florida coast

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in coastal and low-lying areas along the Panhandle, including at least four counties and parts of Panama City. Other locations in the state are under voluntary evacuation.
Man found guilty in torture, murder of girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter

The girl’s mother still faces trial on the same charges as her boyfriend.
Officials predict higher than normal voter turnout in November

Officials say the political climate is what is pushing people to the polls despite voter fatigue.
Man rides out the hurricane in his beach house

Darryl Shelton built his home during and after Hurricane Ivan came barreling through, which devastated much of the gulf coast.
Shelby County School gearing up for flu

Shelby County School has already seen some cases of the flu so they are working over time to prevent it.
Nationwide shingles vaccine shortage being felt in Alabama

Nationwide Shingles vaccine shortage being felt in Alabama
Today is the last day to register to vote in 18 states

Registration ends completely or in part in more than a third of states Tuesday. Each has its own rules on dates and requirements.
Evacuees head to Alabama ahead of Michael

Thousands are evacuating in Alabama ahead of Hurricane Michael.
Northport group asks for help to send kids to an Alabama football game

Representatives from the Brown House ask for help sending a group of kids to an Alabama home football game
Tuscaloosa Co authorites to crack down on businesses selling CBD Oil based Products

Law enforcement in Tuscaloosa County started warning business that sell CBD Oil in Tuscaloosa County that they're breaking the law.
Man critically injured in Dolomite shooting; police work to coax shooter out of house

Birmingham police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Harrison Road.
Alabama facing shortage of volunteer firefighters

A local volunteer firefighter says he is worried that in 5 to 10 years some departments won't even be in operation because of the shortage.
Finding a hotel if you’re evacuating from the coast

Hurricane Michael continues to grow stronger and many folks are heading north as they evacuate from coastal areas. If you’re in need of a hotel, there are several resources you can visit to find a place to stay.
Nikki Haley to resign as UN ambassador

President Donald Trump told reporters that she is leaving “at the end of the year,” the Associated Press said.
Jemison family decides not to ride out hurricane in Panama City Beach

A local family is deciding on whether to ride out Hurricane Michael while vacationing at Panama City Beach.
The ‘most Hawaii thing ever’: A gecko makes a ‘bazillion’ prank calls — and delights Twitter

Animals will be animals.
Hurricane Michael on path to Florida

Forecasters say Michael could move inland over the northwestern coast of Florida Wednesday. It will bring dangerous storm surges, damaging winds and heavy rain.
Woman suspected of stealing cars from multiple dealerships arrested

Cynthia Lord was arrested after police said she stole a car right off the lot in Tarrant.
D.A. Candidate wants less jail time for first-time drug offenders

Democratic candidate for district attorney, Danny Carr, says he wants to see less jail time for non-violent first-time drug offenders.
Alabama Power watching Hurricane Michael’s Track

Alabama Power Company preparing to respond to Hurricane Michael.
Family: 7-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills sister

Police were called to the scene on South Holly Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Alabama offers shelters for livestock in path of hurricane

Owners of livestock in the path of Hurricane Michael will be able to move the animals to several Alabama shelters until the storm passes.
State of Emergency issued in AL ahead of Hurricane Michael

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency Monday afternoon.
Gulf Shores under hurricane watch

Gulf Shores is warning its residents and visitors that it is now under a hurricane watch.
Job fair in Hoover

Are you looking for a job? The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is now hiring.
Police arrest child abuse suspect in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department says they arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a child abuse investigation.
School segregation meetings planned for Jefferson Co. communities

A series of meetings planned for Jefferson County communities aim to find out if you think your child’s school has been equal and fair.
Birmingham’s highest-paid city employees

A new data project by the Birmingham Business Journal reveals the top earners in Mayor Randall Woodfin’s administration, and shows how combined pay for the city’s top earners compares to the previous administration.
Cullman man charged in wreck that killed state lawmaker’s daughter dies in separate car crash

Brandon Hamm, 33, died Monday after a car crash in Cullman. He was indicted earlier this year in a crash that killed the daughter of a state lawmaker.
Little Caesars location caught with frozen pizzas in store

One customer said on Twitter he caught a Little Caesars location with a box full of DiGiorno pizzas in the store, sharing video of the encounter.
Hoover vape shop clerk charged with sexual abuse of customer

A 25-year-old woman told Hoover police a clerk at vape store sexually abused her.
Cuomo says limo shouldn't have been on road; victims mourned

Friends and family have joined hundreds of other mourners at a vigil for the victims of Saturday's limousine crash that killed 20
Doctors warned after 6 kids in MN contract rare, polio-like condition

Health officials are recommending parents take precautions against the condition, which is associated with viruses. These include good handwashing and keeping up to date on vaccinations.
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in B’ham shooting

Police say a person was shot in the head early Sunday morning on 50th Street South.
Homewood Halloween decoration taken down after social media outrage

Thousands of people were shocked and outraged on social media because of a Halloween decoration outside a house in Homewood.
Police investigating body found in woods near Dogtown

Sgt. Johnny Williams says the death is currently unclassified but added foul play is not suspected.
AL girl gives up birthday party to feed the homeless

At first glance, Kayla Glover is your ordinary 8-year-old. However, once you spend some time with Kayla, you realize she’s far from ordinary.
Child dies after being hit by vehicle at Tuscaloosa mall

Tuscaloosa police confirm a 3-year-old that was hit by a vehicle at University Mall on Saturday has died.
Suspect caught on camera burglarizing Bessemer church

Officials at Beulah Baptist Church confirm someone broke in overnight Saturday and took a TV and meat from a freezer.

