Jeh Jeh Live: 2018 Southern League All-Star Game

The Birmingham Barons are proud to announce that outfielder Eloy Jimenez, shortstop Danny Mendick, starter Dane Dunning, relief pitcher Ian Hamilton, and catchers Zack Collins and Seby Zavala will represent the Barons in the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game. 

