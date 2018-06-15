Absolutely Alabama: The Seed Saver - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Absolutely Alabama: The Seed Saver

Lots of people like to spend time tracing their ancestral roots but in Clarke County, Elene Crow isn't content with just tracing her roots, she's also documenting the seeds from which they spring. In Thomasville they call her The Seed Saver. We call her Absolutely Alabama.

Powered by Frankly