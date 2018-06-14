Jeh Jeh Live: Original Makers: Folk Art from the Cargo Collection

Jeh Jeh joins us from the Birmingham Museum of Art to check out the new "Original Makers: Folk Art from the Cargo Collection." It opens on Saturday and runs through the end of the year in the Pizitz Gallery.
