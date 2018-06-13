Brookwood Village Summer Pop Up Series: Birmingham Art Crawl - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brookwood Village Summer Pop Up Series: Birmingham Art Crawl

The Birmingham Art Crawl is every first Thursday of the month, rain or shine, in downtown Birmingham! But this summer you can also take advantage of the Brookwood Village Summer Pop up Series! It takes place every Friday night from May 18 - June 22 from 5-9pm, rain or shine, at Brookwood Village!  

