Missing Types blood campaign

Leading blood industry expert Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services, discussed with Janice this important new blood donor campaign and the recently released survey that revealed public misconceptions about blood donations.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.