Absolutely Alabama: World's Largest Known Purple Martin Colony

Fly over to Rainsville in DeKalb County to see the World's Largest Known Purple Martin Colony. Back in 2002, Jerrel Johnson put up the first pole, and so far he hasn't stopped. He and his grandson Joey now have over 2000 nests.
