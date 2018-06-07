Health Headlines: WHO updates

The World Health Organization, through the work of the Nutrition Guidance Expert Advisory Group Subgroup on Diet and Health, is updating the population nutrient intake goals for the prevention of chronic diseases. UAB's Beth Kitchin explains.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.