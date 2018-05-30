VIDEO: Tuscaloosa shooting suspect addresses allegations against him

VIDEO: Tuscaloosa shooting suspect addresses allegations against - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brandon Hurst, the suspect in a Saturday night double shooting in Tuscaloosa that injured a 41-year-old man and wounded a 5-year-old girl with a stray bullet, talked briefly about the accusations against him Wednesday. (WARNING: Graphic language has been edited out).

