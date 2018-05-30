VIDEO: Tuscaloosa shooting suspect addresses allegations against him

Brandon Hurst, the suspect in a Saturday night double shooting in Tuscaloosa that injured a 41-year-old man and wounded a 5-year-old girl with a stray bullet, talked briefly about the accusations against him Wednesday. (WARNING: Graphic language has been edited out).
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.