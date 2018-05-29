Jeh Jeh Live: Rickwood Classic (Part 1) - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jeh Jeh joins us live from Rickwood Field for the Rickwood Classic.The Birmingham Barons and the Friends of Rickwood are proud to announce the return of the Rickwood Classic with the 22nd annual game on Wednesday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m.

