VIDEO: Mother of Courtlin Arrington shares memories of her daughter

Courtlin's mother told us how she wants everyone to remember her daughter.

"Courtlin was a very, very smart young lady," says Courtlin's mother, Tynesha Tatum. "Very smart! That smile y'all see, that is her every morning. Every morning. She was no bad child."

