Absolutely Alabama: Gulf Shores Lifeguards

The beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores are safer than ever. The lifeguard program has been updated thanks to the leadership of Lieutenant Melvin Shepard. He explains what all the flags on the beach stand for and gives some good information about what to do if you find yourself stuck in a rip tide. 

