National Home Fire Sprinkler Day

National Home Fire Sprinkler Day

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service is taking part in a North America-wide campaign May 19th initiated by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) to raise awareness of the growing dangers of home fires and the life-saving benefits of installing fire sprinklers in new homes. 

