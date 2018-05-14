Absolutely Alabama: Hugh Banks

Down in Killen, Alabama, just outside of Florence, you'll find Hugh Banks. He is a man of many talents.
Banks is an artist, works with gourds and can make guitars out of just about anything. And he's Absolutely Alabama.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.