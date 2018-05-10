VIDEO: Randall Woodfin on the 'Power of Words', being bullied growing up

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reached out to WBRC after seeing our “Power of Words” special reports on the topic of bullying. He sat down with Melanie Posey to share his thoughts and personal experiences with bullies.
