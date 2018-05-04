Wreath laying ceremony Friday in Birmingham will honor Waffle House shooting victims

A group from Birmingham will have a wreath laying ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday outside the Five Points South Waffle House in Birmingham to honor the four shooting victims who died on April 22 in Antioch, TN.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.