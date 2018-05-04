Wreath laying ceremony Friday in Birmingham will honor Waffle Ho - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wreath laying ceremony Friday in Birmingham will honor Waffle House shooting victims

A group from Birmingham will have a wreath laying ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday outside the Five Points South Waffle House in Birmingham to honor the four shooting victims who died on April 22 in Antioch, TN.

