Jeh Jeh Live: Spring Plant Sale (Part 2)

Jeh Jeh Live: Spring Plant Sale (Part 2)

Jeh Jeh joins us from Brookwood Village to check out the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale. Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale features over 100,000 plants, most of which have been nurtured by volunteers at The Gardens.

