Janice talks with Jim Garnett, President of Heart of Dixie Railroad. All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of big adventures and even bigger memories at Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018. Children everywhere can spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Calera on April 13-15, 21-22, 2018.
