Absolutely Alabama: Blue Spring Water

Absolutely Alabama: Blue Spring Water

Travel to Blountsville in Blount County where you can find an old shed that houses a pool, sixty feet wide and about thirty feet deep, of some of the cleanest water in the country. They're starting to bottle it again so soon the Blue Spring Water will be flowing to the rest of the state.

