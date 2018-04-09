BCRFA Pink Palace Casino Night

Janice talks with Beth Bradner Davis, Executive Director of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, and Kathy G. Mezrano, Owner of Kathy G. They discuss the Pink Palace Casino Night which is this Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at Haven.
