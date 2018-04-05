VIDEO: The 2018 hurricane season could be a busy one - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A study released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University predicts a total of 14 named storms, with seven of those being hurricanes. Of those seven, three are expected to be major. A major hurricane is considered a category 3, 4, or 5. 

