American Cancer Society's Relay for Life

Help lead the fight for a world without cancer at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life! The Relay For Life of Vestavia Hills High School is Saturday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to Midnight. The Relay For Life of Homewood is Friday, April 27 from 4 p.m. to Midnight at Homewood Central Park. The Relay For Life of North Jefferson is Saturday, May 12 beginning at 3 p.m. at Gardendale Civic Center