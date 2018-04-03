Jeh Jeh Live: Exercise Monday

Jeh Jeh joins us live from Kiwanis Centennial Park for Red Rock Tuesday. The Red Rock Trail System is a master plan of 750-miles of trails, parks, bike lanes, and sidewalks connecting the residents of Jefferson County to the places they want to go.
