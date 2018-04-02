Absolutely Alabama: Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Absolutely Alabama: Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame

Come visit The Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame. There are three floors with 33,000 square feet and over 6,000 items of memorabilia. Even if you're not a sports fan, there is still a wow factor when first walk through the doors that's Absolutely Alabama.

Powered by Frankly