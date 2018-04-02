Girls Inc. Cajun Cookoff

Clare talks with Cindy Mullins, President of Girls Inc. Committee of 25. Girls Inc. of Central Alabama is a United Way agency that offers after-school, outreach, and summer programs that inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.
