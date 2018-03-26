Orange Beach Mayor on Spring Break

Mike talked with Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon about the rules at Alabama beaches this Spring Break. Mayor Kennon says Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are family friendly beaches and will not tolerate heavy partying, underage drinking, drug activity, or too much noise.
