Absolutely Alabama: Flagg Mountain

Absolutely Alabama: Flagg Mountain

Take a hike to Flagg Mountain. It's the southernmost mountain to stand above a thousand feet in the Appalachian Mountain Range. In the 1930’s this place was part of a dream, but like most dreams it went away. Now, there's been a reawakening and it's Absolutely Alabama.

