Absolutely Alabama: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center

We’re traveling to Kreher Preserve and Nature Center down in Auburn. It’s a place you've probably driven past many times and didn't know it was there. This week we will give you a tour and tell you why this special place is Absolutely Alabama.
