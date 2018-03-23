APP EXTRA: Speaking with Dr. Ed Richardson - Part 1 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

APP EXTRA: Speaking with Dr. Ed Richardson - Part 1

Dr. Ed Richardson says he stepped into a number of fires when he stepped in as Interim Superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education. Listen to his full interview, which touches on topics like, the recent controversial report card from the state department, arming teachers and more.

