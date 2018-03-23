VIDEO: AL sheriff on excess jail food funds, 'This is a jail...n - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

VIDEO: AL sheriff on excess jail food funds, 'This is a jail...not a bed and breakfast'

“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here. We don’t run to McDonald’s and get these prisoners and detainees Big Macs. We do not serve cake on their birthday. But we do provide a healthy meal, that is prepared on site here, and served three times a day.”

