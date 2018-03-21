VIDEO: JSU President - 'We have a big job ahead of us' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

“One thing we have to do here, in the interest of public safety, we have to have our campus to remained closed until April 2nd,” Dr. Beehler continued, “We need to be able to, not only assess the damage, but to make the campus safe for all that need to return to the campus. So we have a big job ahead of us.”

