VIDEO: JSU President - 'We have a big job ahead of us'

“One thing we have to do here, in the interest of public safety, we have to have our campus to remained closed until April 2nd,” Dr. Beehler continued, “We need to be able to, not only assess the damage, but to make the campus safe for all that need to return to the campus. So we have a big job ahead of us.”
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.