VIDEO: Kids and Jobs 2018

Each spring, Birmingham youth are invited to apply for age-appropriate employment opportunities through the Kids & Jobs Program. This year, students between the ages of 14 and 21 years old will be working in public, private and nonprofit sectors of the business community. Youth who are hired through the program go to work during the summer months.
