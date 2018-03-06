Karle's Korner Video: Tua Tagovailoa A Heisman Favorite - Really?

It’s been just over eight weeks since a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide football team to the promised land, and while spring practice has yet to begin at Bama, Tagovailoa is getting some Heisman love.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.