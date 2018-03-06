Karle's Korner Video: Tua Tagovailoa A Heisman Favorite - Really - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Karle's Korner Video: Tua Tagovailoa A Heisman Favorite - Really?

It’s been just over eight weeks since a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide football team to the promised land, and while spring practice has yet to begin at Bama, Tagovailoa is getting some Heisman love.  

