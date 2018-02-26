Absolutely Alabama: The French Pressed Home Bakery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Absolutely Alabama: The French Pressed Home Bakery

So how does a Southern California girl wind up in Southern Alabama and what does she do when she gets there? The first thing you might do is bake a cake and then bake a lot of cakes. That's only the beginning of The French Pressed Home Bakery, a little corner cafe in Union Springs which is now Absolutely Alabama.

