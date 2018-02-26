Absolutely Alabama: The French Pressed Home Bakery

So how does a Southern California girl wind up in Southern Alabama and what does she do when she gets there? The first thing you might do is bake a cake and then bake a lot of cakes. That's only the beginning of The French Pressed Home Bakery, a little corner cafe in Union Springs which is now Absolutely Alabama.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.