Absolutely Alabama: The Karl C. Harrison Museum of George Washington

Absolutely Alabama: The Karl C. Harrison Museum of George Washington

You wouldn't think to head to Alabama to find one of the largest George Washington collections in the country. But that happens to be the case in Columbiana. 

It's the home of The Karl C. Harrison Museum of George Washington. They have everything from china, personal hand written letters from George to Martha, and a piece of lining from his coffin and much more.

