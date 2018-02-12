Absolutely Alabama: Honoring veterans through sculpture - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Absolutely Alabama: Honoring veterans through sculpture

We travel to Tuscaloosa to meet Retired Colonel Lee Busby. They say a Soldier dies two deaths. The first is when he draws his last breath and the second is when his name is spoken for the last time. When he is no longer remembered. Find out what the Colonel is doing to make sure the second never happens.

